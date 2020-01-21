Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 216.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

