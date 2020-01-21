Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J2 Global by 6,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J2 Global by 8,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.