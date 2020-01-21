Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.