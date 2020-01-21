Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

