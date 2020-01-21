Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $163.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

