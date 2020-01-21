Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

