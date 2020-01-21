Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $473.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $282.11 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,279. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

