Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,516,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

