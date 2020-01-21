Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

