EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

