Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,041,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,586,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 523,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.