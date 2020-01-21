Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Yum China by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

