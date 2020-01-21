Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.67.

LFUS stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

