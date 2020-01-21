Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.41.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $241.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

