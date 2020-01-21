Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -4.67. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

