BidaskClub Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $554.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.