Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $100.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.39.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $91.11 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.