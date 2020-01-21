Wells Fargo & Co Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $96.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYOK. Maxim Group reissued an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Myokardia has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $168,797.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after acquiring an additional 228,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,654 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 11.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 5.4% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 955,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

