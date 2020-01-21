MGP Ingredients’ (MGPI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

