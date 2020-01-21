LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $78.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

LYFT stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. LYFT’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,389,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,409 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after buying an additional 3,190,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after buying an additional 343,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,564,000 after buying an additional 906,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

