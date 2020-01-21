Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $85.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.