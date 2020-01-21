Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PFLT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $472.99 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

