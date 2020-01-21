IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

PI opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $120,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in IMPINJ by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IMPINJ by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.