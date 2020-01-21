Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) PT Raised to $55.00

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

OTTR stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $57.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

