Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $657.41.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $673.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $322.82 and a 1 year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.