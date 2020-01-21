NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,489,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 543,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,676 shares of company stock worth $12,354,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

