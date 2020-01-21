$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

