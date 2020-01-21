Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $16.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

