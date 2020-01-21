$156.31 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce sales of $156.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $161.43 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $131.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $381.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.96 million to $382.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $380.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 334.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.