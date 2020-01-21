Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total value of $4,707,061.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.08.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $636.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.75 and a 52-week high of $638.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $584.35 and its 200 day moving average is $538.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.