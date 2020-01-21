CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

CBRE stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.