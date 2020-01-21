Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

