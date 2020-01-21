Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.