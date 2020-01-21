Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 287,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 183.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

