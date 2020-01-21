Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Garmin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $24,148,572.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.