Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STMP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $412,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

