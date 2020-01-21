SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

SunPower stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

