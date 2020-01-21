SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

SPSC opened at $57.00 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

