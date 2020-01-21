Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.22 on Friday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

