Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

