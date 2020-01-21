Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated
CBRE Group Inc Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
CBRE Group Inc Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Eastman Chemical Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Eastman Chemical Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ameren Corp
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ameren Corp
Keysight Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Keysight Technologies Inc Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Garmin Ltd.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Garmin Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report