Cantor Fitzgerald Raises RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Price Target to $6.00

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTIX. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.40. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RTI Surgical by 200.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

