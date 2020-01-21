Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 226,302 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after buying an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.