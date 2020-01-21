RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

REDU stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

