Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SENEA. ValuEngine raised Seneca Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

SENEA stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.