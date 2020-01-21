Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $68.25 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

