Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.82 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
