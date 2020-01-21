Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.82 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

