Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $30.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Sitime alerts:

Shares of SITM stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. Sitime has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.