QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QCOM stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 921.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $165,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,729 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 851.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

