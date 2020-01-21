Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.95.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 632.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

