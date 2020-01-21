Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

